No threat to city after NYC terror attack, Boston police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department says there is no threat to the city after Monday morning’s terror attack at a subway station near busy Times Square in New York City.

“Although there does not appear to be a specific threat to the Boston area at this time, the BPD has stepped up patrol near major MBTA stations and reminds officers to remain vigilant,” the department said in a tweet shortly after a man with a pipe bomb strapped to him intentionally set off the crude device.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Akayed Ullah. Ullah and three others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the attack. Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill labeled it an attempted terror attack.

The explosion happened around 7:30 a.m. in an underground passageway under 42nd Street between 7th and 8th Avenues.

The Massachusetts State Police said troopers across the state “will continue to monitor developments and take appropriate action if required.”

Cambridge police said in a tweet that they are collaborating with Transit police to monitor MBTA stations in the city.

