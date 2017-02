NORTH ADAMS, MA (WHDH) — People in North Adams taking part in a wintry flash mob for a good cause.

Several dozen people got together to make snow angels as part of the town’s campaign to win the small business revolution.

They are aiming to win a $500,000 prize that will be used to draw attention to small towns across the country.

