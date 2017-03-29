North Carolina restaurant not allowing kids under 5

Mooresville, NC (WHDH) — An Italian restaurant in North Carolina is saying no kids allowed.

The restaurant’s new rule, barring children under the age of five, is facing some backlash.

The manager says the new rule is in place because sometimes kids can get rowdy.

Some customers with children say the left the restaurant when they heard the new rule but others say they agree with it.

The manager said the restaurant is kid friendly, for anyone over the age of five.

