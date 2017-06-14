Nurse stabbed multiple times by patient at Massachusetts hospital, police say

SOUTHBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) - A nurse was stabbed multiple times Wednesday morning by an emergency room patient at a Massachusetts hospital.

Police say a nurse at Harrington Hospital in Southbridge was treating a patient around 10:15 a.m. when the individual suddenly stabbed her four times.

The nurse was airlifted to UMass Medical Center with what were said to be “significant wounds.”

Police say the suspect initially fled the scene, but that officers later arrested him at his apartment.

No charges have been filed at this time. The victim and suspect have not been identified.

The stabbing is under investigation.

