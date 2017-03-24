Nurse’s aide charged with killing disabled uncle

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut nurse’s aide is accused of killing her 61-year-old disabled uncle and then propping him up in a chair with a lit cigarette between his fingers.

The Connecticut Post reports that 35-year-old Tynisha Hall, of Bridgeport, was arraigned on a murder charge Friday in Bridgeport Superior Court. A judge set bail at $500,000.

Police say Hall bashed her uncle, Robert Jones, in the head at her home and left him there with the cigarette burning between his fingers. Authorities say medics were dispatched to the home Feb. 8 on a report of a man having a heart attack, but when they arrived they found that Jones had been dead for some time.

Hall’s lawyer says the allegations are “completely out of character” for her.

