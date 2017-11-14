Nurses help dying grandfather get final wish to see his dog one last time

(WHDH) – A dying grandfather had his final wish granted — a wish to see his dog for one last time.

According to Fox News, David King died Wednesday after battling cancer. But with the help of nurses and King’s granddaughter, Ellie Miguel, King was granted his final wish: a visit by his dog, Lil Fee.

In Miguel’s tweet on Nov. 7, she wrote:

“My grandpa is losing his battle with cancer so the nurses helped my grandma sneak their dog into the hospital to say goodbye.”

My grandpa is losing his battle with cancer so the nurses helped my grandma sneak their dog into the hospital to say goodbye😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9EW7QGoCtZ — El (@elliemigueel) November 7, 2017

“My grandpa loved his dog Lil Fee. She would follow him around everywhere. He would bring her everywhere he could,” Miguel told Yahoo. “My grandpa had been battling cancer for the past couple of years, but last week it took over his whole body.”

King was upset to think he would never see his little dog again. And though family member brought in pictures of the pup to the hospital room, it just wasn’t the same. Once King’s nurses heard about his bond with his dog, they decided to help sneak Lil Fee into his hospital room.

“The nurses always heard my grandma talking about Lil Fee. So they encouraged her and helped her get the dog in,” Miguel said. “They had my aunt carry the dog in a really big purse. For the first time that day, he moved his arm in attempts to pet his Lil Fee. It was a moment I’ll never forget.”

