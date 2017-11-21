JUNDIAÍ, BRAZIl (WHDH) — A Brazil cop got caught in a shootout, firing a gun while holding a baby.

An off-duty military policeman fired at two suspected robbers inside a pharmacy, while holding onto his son.

After firing at the suspects, the officer can be seen in surveillance video bringing the child over to his wife.

Local media reported that one of the suspect pointed a gun at the policeman, which is why he fire.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)