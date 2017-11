BREA, CA (WHDH) — Five California police officers worked as a team to free a man trapped inside a burning car.

Investigators said the 66-year-old fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed into a tree.

That vehicle burst into flames.

Both the victim and officers sustained minor burns and cuts during the incident.

