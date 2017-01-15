Official: Boys hurt in deadly Baltimore house fire improving

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore fire official says two young boys who were injured in a massive house fire last week that killed six of their siblings are improving.

Fire Department spokesman Chief Roman Clark said Sunday that the boys, ages 4 and 5, have been upgraded from critical condition to good condition. They remain at a hospital.

Clark says their mother, who also escaped the fire in northeast Baltimore, is still in critical condition.

Firefighters encountered heavy flames coming from all three floors of the home when they answered the call around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Clark says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The family’s ninth child, an 8-year-old girl, made it out of the blaze in good shape. The children’s father said he was at work at the time.

(Copyright (c) 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)