NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — Pat Llodra, who led Newtown through the Sandy Hook tragedy as the town’s first selectman, has announced that she will not seek re-election in November.

The 75-year-old Republican is finishing her fourth term as Newtown’s top elected official.

Governor Dannel P. Malloy, a Democrat, says Llodra will be remembered as a remarkable leader who brought stability, peace and unity to her community in its darkest hours.

Llodra was a key figure in coordinating the town’s response to the December, 2012 shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School that killed 20 children and six educators.

She later testified before the legislature about lessons learned in dealing with things such as the mental-health needs of the community, the massive influx of donations, and the overwhelming media coverage of the shooting.

