Officials: 4-year-old drowns at Falmouth campground

FALMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) — A 4-year-old boy drowned Saturday afternoon at a campground in Falmouth.

Firefighters said crews were sent to the Cape Cod Campgrounds on Thomas Landers Road at around 1 p.m. for a report of a drowning. The child had been removed from the water and CPR was performed.

The boy was taken to Falmouth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

7News has a crew on the way and will have more information as it develops.

