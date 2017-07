NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a vehicle at a Yale University parking lot in New Haven.

A spokeswoman for the Ivy League school says the body was discovered around 8 a.m. Monday inside the car.

No foul play is suspected. Yale and New Haven police are investigating.

