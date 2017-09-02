Officials: Child jumps from 2nd floor of burning home

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Officials say a 10-year-old child was taken to the hospital after being injured in a jump from the second-floor of a burning Connecticut home.

Firefighters responded to the Fairfield home for a report of a fire just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Assistant Chief Roger Caisse says the child had been trapped on the second floor of the house and jumped from a bedroom window before fighters arrived.

The child and another person were taken to the hospital. Their conditions weren’t immediately known. No firefighters were hurt.

The blaze is under investigation.

