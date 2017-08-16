Officials: EEE found in mosquito for 1st time this year

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts health officials say Eastern equine encephalitis has been detected in a mosquito in the state for the first time this year.

The state Department of Public Health said Wednesday that the finding from samples collected Monday in the town of Westport doesn’t indicate an elevated risk from the disease.

EEE is a potentially fatal disease in humans generally spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. There have been no human cases of EEE in Massachusetts this year or last.

Officials urge residents to take steps to protect themselves against mosquito bites, such as using insect repellant and reducing outdoor activities at night, when mosquitoes are most active.

Mosquito trapping and testing will continue to monitor risk.

