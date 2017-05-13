Officials locate body in Bedford

BEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - A body was located near the Carlisle Street Boat Ramp on the Concord River in Bedford, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

Police responded to the area around 11 a.m. on Saturday after a group of Boy Scouts cleaning up trash along the river had observed something suspicious along the embankment.

The body was transported to the Officer of the Medical Examiner. The identity of the victim has yet to be determined.

The DA says the death is being considered suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing.

