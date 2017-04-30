Officials rescue 2 people from Blackstone River

MILLVILLE, MA (WHDH) – Officials rescued two people who were trapped in the Blackstone River in Millville on Sunday.

Police say a woman saw a kayaker fall into the water. She tried to help, but her canoe also flipped, leaving both them stranded in the water. The man and woman grabbed onto a tree and called 911 as they fought the cold water and fast current.

Firefighters from a number of nearby towns responded to the call. Crews used wet suits and ropes as they pulled both people out of the water.

The two people were treated on the scene for hypothermia on the scene.

