Officials: Suspect arrested in connection with murder of Vanessa Marcotte

PRINCETON, MA (WHDH) - Officials confirmed Saturday that an arrest was made in connection with the murder of Vanessa Marcotte, the Princeton jogger who went missing last summer while she was out for a run.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said 31-year-old Angelo Colon Ortiz was arrested in Worcester Friday night, in connection with the murder of Marcotte.

Ortiz was charged with assault and battery, aggravated assault and assault with intent to rape. Ortiz has not been charged with murder, but officials anticipate a murder charge. He will be arraigned on Tuesday.

Marcotte, who lived in New York City and worked for Google, was home in Massachusetts visiting family when she left her mother’s house to go on a run. She was reported missing after she did not return. Her body was found in the woods by her mother’s house.

DNA of the suspect was found on Marcotte’s body, according to officials.

DA Early said Ortiz does not have any criminal history that officials know of at this time, but it is still under investigation.

Officials “haven’t ruled out” that there may be others involved but are confident that they found Marcotte’s killer.

