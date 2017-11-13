Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman calling for change after alleged sexual abuse

(WHDH) — Olympic gold medalist and Needham native Aly Raisman is calling for change after she claimed that a former Team USA doctor sexually abused her.

Raisman opened up about sexual abuse, telling “60 Minutes” that she wants to make sure this does not happen to other young gymnasts no matter what it could mean for their own Olympic career.

“I think that this, speaking out and creating positive change so that athletes are safe, is more important than any Olympic medal,” Raisman said.

In the interview, she talked about Dr. Larry Nassar who first treated her eight years ago when she was 15 years old.

“I didn’t know anything differently. We were told he is the best doctor. He’s the United States Olympic doctor and the USA gymnastics doctor, and we were very lucky we were able to see him,” said Raisman.

She claimed that Nassar gained her trust by buying her gifts and desserts before he allegedly abused her.

“I didn’t know the signs. I didn’t know what sexual abuse really was and I think that needs to be communicated to all of these athletes, no matter the age,” Raisman said.

Nassar was with the USA gymnastics team from 1996 to 2015.

More than 130 women have come forward alleging that he sexually abused them.

He is currently awaiting snetencing in a Michigan jail after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography and he’s awaiting trial in a separate case revolving around criminal sexual conduct charges. Nassar has pleaded not guilty in that case.

