(WHDH) — Olympic gold medalist and Needham native Aly Raisman is launching her new book Tuesday.

The book called “Fierce” talks about her journey through the Olympics.

In it, she also details alleged sexual abuse at the hands of her gymnastics team doctor.

Raisman is the latest athlete to come out with allegations against the team doctor.

More than 100 women have accused him of abuse under the guise of medical treatment.

