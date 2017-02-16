One person killed after crash in Bourne

BOURNE, MA (WHDH) - State Police responded to the scene of a single-car crash in Bourne on Thursday.

According to officials, the incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Route 25 westbound.

The vehicle, a 2004 Pontiac Aztek, went off the right side of Route 25 for reasons that are still unknown. The car hit a snowbank and rolled over.

Witnesses stopped and gave the victim CPR until officials arrived.

The driver was identified as a 55-year-old woman from New Bedford. She was taken to Tobey Hospital in Wareham, where she was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)