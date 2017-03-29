MILTON, NH (WHDH) — One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash on Route 16 in Milton, NH early Wednesday morning.

New Hampshire State Police say they responded to a crash between Exit 17 and Exit 18 just after 4 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

One vehicle, a 2003 GMC Yukon, was driven by Michael Jones, 52 of Barrington, NH. The second car, a Nissan Titan, was driven by Leland Robbins, 37 of Sanbornville.

Officials say Jones’ vehicle drifted across the center line and struck the Nissan for unknown reasons. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Robbins was seriously injured but the injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening. Robbins was transported to Portsmouth Hospital.

Route 16 was closed in both directions for more than 3 hours as a result of the crash.

