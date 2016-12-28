Opening date for marijuana dispensaries is changing

BOSTON (WHDH) - The opening date for state marijuana dispensaries is going up in smoke.

When voters in November approved ‘Question 4’ the pot shops were slated to open in January 2018.

But new legislation from state lawmakers gives the state until July of that year to issue licenses for dispensaries.

Supporters of the delay say state officials will have more time to implement regulations.

