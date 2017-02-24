Organizers are planning ‘Day Without Women’

The organizers of last month’s Women’s March are planning their next event.

They are holding a ‘Day Without Women’ on International Women’s Day, which is March 8th.

On the Women’s March website, organizers are asking women to take the day off work and to avoid shopping unless it is from women and minority owned businesses.

They will also wear the color red in solidarity.

