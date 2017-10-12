Original Nintendo Game Boy could be coming back

(WHDH) — Remember Nintendo’s original Game Boy? It could be making a return!

The video game company recently filed a trademark application showing an image that resembles the iconic handheld device, according to a tweet.

International Business Times says the trademark filing could mean Nintendo is trying to protect its brand from other companies, but that it’s also possible they could resurrect the once-popular device as “The Game Boy Classic Edition.”

The original Game Boy first debuted in 1989 and featured many popular games, including Pokemon, Zelda, Tetris and Super Mario.

