FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - The roads and skies are going to be especially crowded this year.

The number of people traveling for Thanksgiving is expected to hit the highest level in 12 years.

According to AAA, the worst day for travel in Boston is Tuesday from 5:15 to 7:15 p.m.

The insurance agency also says that 50.9 millions Americans will travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving holiday, which is an increase from last year.

Eighty-nine percent of those travelers – roughly 45.5 million people – are packing the car up and driving to their destination, which also went up from last year.

In Massachusetts, more than 1.1 million residents are among those traveling, 975,000 of them by car.

If you are hitting the roads, AAA wants you to be road trip ready; however, they do expect they’ll be busy rescuing drivers for lockouts, flat tires and battery-related issues.

Thanksgiving travel will also mix in with typical rush hour traffic.

Boston is on AAA’s Most Congest City list. They suggest drivers avoid Interstate 90 West as this is a travel hot spot.

Gas prices are also at their highest since 2014.

People choosing to fly for the holiday get the cheapest plane tickets since 2013.

AAA says people should keep in mind long security lines and consider how long it may take you to get to the airport.

