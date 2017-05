Taking common over the counter painkillers is being linked to an increased risk of heart attack.

A new study from the University of Montreal said the findings were based on association and the drugs were not proved to be a direct cause of heart attack.

But researchers found the likelihood of experiencing one increased 20 to 50 percent.

