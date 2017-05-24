Overturned tractor trailer snarls traffic on I-95 in Salisbury

SALISBURY, MA (WHDH) - An overturned tractor trailer is causing traffic delays Wednesday afternoon along Interstate 95 in Salisbury.

State police responded to the rollover around 4 p.m. on the southbound side of the highway on the Route 286 ramp to I-95.

The truck spilled mulch on the ramp, police say. It’s closed off to traffic.

It’s not clear when the ramp will reopen.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)