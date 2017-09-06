PA Police to “It” prankster: Stop clowning around

LITITZ BOROUGH, PA (WHDH) — A police department in Eastern Pennsylvania is asking a prankster in town to stop clowning around.

Someone tied a red balloon to a gutter — a reference to Stephen King’s “It.” In the famous scene, “It” appears in a rain gutter.

The police department posted photos on Facebook, saying they give the person points for creativity, but they don’t want to see it again.

A remake of the movie is scheduled to hit theaters on Friday.

You can see the department’s post below.

