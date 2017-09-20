Panel sees benefits to Massachusetts changing time zones

BOSTON (AP) – A draft report says Massachusetts could benefit from a shift to the Atlantic Time Zone, but only if other New England states followed suit.

The report was released at the Statehouse on Wednesday by a special commission that has spent months studying the pros and cons of such a change. Moving from the Eastern to Atlantic time would effectively make Daylight Savings Time permanent, eliminating the practice of setting clocks forward and back twice a year.

The draft recommends Massachusetts never consider changing time zones unless most or all of its neighbors are doing the same.

It also recommends a later start time for schools so young children won’t be going to school in the dark.

The commission will vote on a final version of the report in early November.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)