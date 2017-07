BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston will be hosting it’s third annual summer kick off in City Hall on Friday.

Mayor Marty Walsh will be there to host the ‘Plaza Palooza.’

There will be food available and an ice cream truck.

It is free and open to all.

