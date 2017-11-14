Pastor’s daughter killed in church shooting laid to rest after funeral

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (WHDH) — The pastor’s 14-year-old daughter killed in last week’s deadly church shooting was laid to rest Monday after her funeral in Texas.

Annabelle Pomeroy was killed in the mass shooting, along with 25 other people. Her father, the church’s pastor, and mother were out of state at the time.

“One day I’ll be with my savior and she’ll be there with him and I’ll be able to hear ‘Uncle Scotty! Uncle Scotty!’ as she’s running across the streets of gold to come and meet me at the pearly gates,” said Annabelle’s uncle, Scott Pomeroy, after her funeral.

The church has been turned into a memorial for the victims.

