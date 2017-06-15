Patient upset with care sharpened knife before stabbing nurse, prosecutors say

WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) — A disgruntled emergency room patient accused of stabbing and critically injuring a nurse at a hospital in Southbridge was ordered held without bail Thursday at his arraignment.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said Conor O’Regan, 24, attacked the nurse at Harrington Hospital on Wednesday around 10:15 a.m. and stabbed her four times with a kitchen knife.

Prosecutors said O’Regan had been at the hospital three weeks prior to the stabbing, was upset about the treatment he received on an injured wrist and returned Wednesday to violently attack someone. Court documents also indicate O’Regan told police that voices “commanded him to be a warrior for the cause.”

Prosecutors said O’Reagan visited his parents home to obtain a kitchen knife, sharpened it and then drove to the hospital with intent to get revenge.

Police said O’Regan initially fled the scene, but that officers later arrested him at his apartment on Main Street. They said officers found a bloody knife in his car.

The nurse, 65-year-old Elise Wilson, was airlifted to UMass Medical Center with what were said to be “significant wounds.” She suffered stab wounds to the face and arm and is in critical, but stable condition.

The defense argued that O’Regan was treated unfairly and that he was upset because he was not prescribed any pain medication. O’Regan attorney also said that he was mentally ill.

Sarah Taylor, who worked with O’Regan at the McDonald’s in Charlton, said she did not think he was capable of hurting anyone, but that he had changed over the last few months.

“His hair started getting longer. He started to look more and more unkempt. His facial hair grew out. His uniform was messy,” said Taylor. She said last week that he asked their boss if he could take time off because he was “not doing well.”

O’Regan is charged with assault with intent to murder and aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

He was ordered held pending further evaluation. He is due back in court Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)