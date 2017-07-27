Patriots begin quest for 6th Super Bowl title

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Die-hard Patriots fans flocked to Gillette Stadium early Thursday morning to catch a glimpse of the defending champs as they officially kicked off their quest for a sixth Super Bowl title.

Fans were excited and filled with anticipation for the beginning of training camp. After one of the greatest comebacks in sports history, the Super Bowl champiomns are at it again and looking for a repeat.

“It’s similar to the first day of school,” said wide receiver Matthew Slater. “Everyone is excited to be back, excited to see one another and reconnect after a period of time away from one another.”

Going into camp, many national exerts are picking the Patriots to go 19-0.

“It will prepare us and get us ready for the season,” said Devin McCourty. “So it’s always exciting to be back around the guys.”

Head coach Bill Belichick has no time for such predictions.

“I guess I missed some of the big reading you guys have had,” said Belichick. “Honestly, I don’t really pay attention to any of it. Sorry.”

Tom Brady is laser focused on playing well and will begin the season at the age of 40.

Thursday’s practice kicked off just after 9 a.m. with thousands of fans packed in to watch.

