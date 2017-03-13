Patriots free agent Hightower meets with Jets, source says

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the situation says New England Patriots free agent linebacker Dont’a Hightower has visited the New York Jets.

Hightower, one of the most coveted players in free agency this year, has helped the Patriots win two Super Bowls in his five NFL seasons. A Pro Bowl selection last season, Hightower met with the Jets on Sunday and Monday, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the visit.

CBS Sports first reported Hightower’s meeting with the Jets on Sunday night. ESPN reported Monday that Hightower was next scheduled to visit the Pittsburgh Steelers. The NFL Network reported that Hightower has already met with Tennessee.

New England is also interested in bringing back Hightower, who has 372 career tackles and 17 sacks.

