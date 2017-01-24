Patriots to wear white jerseys in Super Bowl LI

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The New England Patriots will wear their white jerseys in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Patriots are considered the away team for the game on Feb. 5 in Houston. The Falcons will wear red.

It may be of little significance, but the decision to wear white bodes well for the team, especially when examined from a historical standpoint.

The Patriots are 2-1 in Super Bowls in which they have worn white, ESPN’s Mike Reiss pointed out on Twitter.

In Super Bowl wins over the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks, the team wore white. They also wore white when they lost to the Green Bay Packers with Drew Bledsoe at quarterback.

For what it’s worth, the Patriots played to a 7-0 record while wearing white this season.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)