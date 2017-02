SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (WHDH) — Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd was sentenced to prison Friday after pleading guilty to an extreme DUI charge.

Floyd was sentenced to 120 days, though he will only be required to serve 24 days in jail.

A judge ruled that he can serve 80 percent of the sentence under home confinement.

Floyd was also fined $5,000.

