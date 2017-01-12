Patriots will need 60-minute effort to beat Texans, Brady says

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has dominated the Houston Texans in his career and he will get a chance to face them again Saturday in a playoff tilt at Gillette Stadium.

In three games against the Texans in Foxborough, Brady is 3-0. The team has averaged 41 points per game in each of the blowout wins.

Despite the great success, Brady is not taking the Texans lightly.

“We’re going to have to play well for 60 minutes,” Brady said Thursday. “I think that you know what it comes down to for this game.”

Brady and the Patiots can advance to their 11th AFC title gmae in 17 years with a victory.

“We’re going to go out there and try to do our best,” Brady said.

The three-time Super Bowl MVP said the key to defeating the Texans will be staying consistent throughout the entire game.

