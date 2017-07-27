Pats hold first training camp on Thursday

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Patriots fans are excited as the team is preparing for their first day of training camp.

Fans waited all morning Thursday to get in and watch the team practice.

After one of the greatest comebacks in sports history, the defending Super Bowl champs are at it again and looking for a repeat.

“It’s similar to the first day of school,” said Matthew Slater. “Everyone is excited to be back, excited to see one another and reconnect after a period of time away from one another.”

“It will prepare us and get us ready for the season,” said Devin McCourty. “So it’s always exciting to be back around the guys.”

A group of guys that already have some national experts predicting a perfect season. Predictions that Belichick has no time for.

“I guess I missed some of the big reading you guys have had,” said Belichick. “Honestly, I don’t really pay attention to any of it. Sorry.”

And a day shy of his 40th birthday, Tom Brady is laser focused on playing well.

