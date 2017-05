SOUTH BOSTON (WHDH) — A pedestrian was killed after police said he was hit by a car in Boston’s South End Monday night.

The pedestrian was hit on Tremont Street and Union Park. Police said the pedestrian, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver stopped and remained on the scene.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)