Pedestrian struck, car crashes into home in Needham

NEEDHAM (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Needham involving a pedestrian and a car that crashed into a house.

Police responded to Webster Street at Powers Street after reports that a car struck a pedestrian and then crashed through a fence and into a house. Neighbors said the pedestrian was a man walking with his grandson.

“So what we think maybe happened was the grandfather pushed him out of the way,” said Diana Conroy. The pedestrian was struck outside of her house and Conroy said she and another neighbor ran outside to help the man.

The pedestrian was transported to Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston, though the extent of his injuries is not immediately known. The driver of the car was transported to Beth Israel Hospital in Boston.

Officials said the crash is still under investigation.

