HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Police have charged a driver with vehicular assault in an accident in which a pedestrian was struck in Hampton, New Hampshire.

Police found the vehicle stopped at the scene and an unconscious man struck at a crosswalk on Tuesday night. They said 64-year-old David Lavoie, of Hampton, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

They arrested 80-year-old David Mahoney, of Nashua, who was released on personal recognizance bail and scheduled for arraignment on July 25. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

