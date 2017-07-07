Pelham Police searching for suspects involved in gun fight outside gas station

PELHAM, MA (WHDH) - Pelham Police say they are looking for four suspects involved in a gun fight outside of a gas station.

Police say two of the men got into a fist fight in the parking lot when one of the men got back into his car and pulled out a revolver.

The three other people involved got into their car and drove away.

Police are asking anyone with inofmration about the suspect to contact Pelham Police.

