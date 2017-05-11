Penn. candidate combines signs with rat traps to prevent theft

NORWEGIAN TOWNSHIP, Penn. (WHDH) — A man running for local office in Pennsylvania combined his campaign signs with rat traps to prevent theft.

Joseph Kowalchick is running for Norwegian Township Supervisor. He said he got the idea for his new campaign approach after his signs kept getting stolen.

“Yeah, it’s meant to be a little funny. It’s meant to prove a point that we’re actually fed up with it,” said Kowalchick.

With the rat trap, the sign now weighs 250 pounds.

