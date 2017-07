The Pentagon has confirmed US forces killed Afghan Isis leader, Abu Sayed, in an air strike earlier this week.

Officials say this is the third Isis leader killed in the last year.

This is part of a counter-Isis pledge between US and Afghan troops to drive terror groups out of Afghanistan by the end of this year.

