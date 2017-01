OLD LYME, Conn. (AP) – Someone has been stabbed to death at a Connecticut supermarket.

State police say the stabbing occurred Sunday at a Big Y supermarket in Old Lyme and a second person suffered serious injuries.

The Springfield, Massachusetts-based Big Y supermarket chain hasn’t responded to multiple phone messages seeking comment.

