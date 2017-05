WASHINGTON (AP) - The Secret Service says a person who jumped one of the bike racks used as barriers in front of fences at the White House is in custody.

The agency said on its Twitter account that the person jumped the rack along the North Fence Line of Pennsylvania Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

The agency offered no other details.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)