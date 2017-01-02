‘Pete’s Plunge’ raises funds for ALS research

GLOUCESTER (WHDH) - Dozens began the new year by helping out a good cause and taking an icy plunge on Sunday.

Participants joined in “Pete’s Plunge” to honor former Boston College baseball player Pete Frates, whose battle with ALS captured national headlines and raised millions of dollars for research to help cure the disease.

Those who attended ran into freezing ocean waters at Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester to raise money for ALS research.

“It was absolutely worth it, anything for a great cause like this,” said one participant.

Pete Frates himself also attended the New Year’s Day event.

