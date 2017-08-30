PGA Tour golfers with Texas ties give back to help Harvey victims

NORTON, MA (WHDH) - As the PGA Tour playoffs continue this weekend at TPC Boston in Norton, there’s only one thing on the mind of two Texas natives: the safety of friends and family stuck in the path of Hurricane Harvey’s destruction.

“It’s a sad situation down there in Houston,” tour standout Patrick Reed said.

Reed said he’s trying to stay focused this week, but loved ones are on his mind after his home was nearly flooded.

“You thought being at the top of hill, you’re completely fine, then all of a sudden the next thing you know is your neighbors are flooded and water is almost in your house,” said Reed.

The devastating floods in Texas are also on the mind of Chris Stroud. He saw that J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans was raising big money for victims and immediately wanted to help.

“I though that’s exactly what I’m going to do, so I called the tour,” Stroud said.

Stroud has pledged $10,000 of his own money and plans to donate 10 percent of his winnings this week.

Stroud, a Houston native, says a tornado ripped through his neighborhood on Sunday night. He currently has 20 people staying at his home because he is one of the few who is not flooded.

Star golfer Jordan Speith says he also plans to make a donation to help the victims. Reed also plans to follow Stroud’s actions.

