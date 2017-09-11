Pilot injured when plane crashes behind business

(WHDH) — A pilot was injured Monday morning when his plane crashed behind a business in Connecticut, authorities said.

The Plainville Police Department says they recieved a call around 11:30 a.m. about a plane crash in the area of Robertson Airport.

Officers found a 1981 Cessna 172 had crashed behind Carling Technologies, a business that is adjacent to the airport.

Surveillance video showed the plane nosediving before crashing into a tree.

Authorities say the pilot, Manfred Forst, was taken to an area hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

The FAA is investigating. The cause of the crash is not clear.

