Pilot killed when aircraft crashes into apartment building in Methuen

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - A home-built aircraft crashed into an apartment building in Methuen Tuesday afternoon, killing the pilot, Massachusetts State Police said.

Emergency crews responded around 1:15 p.m. to the Prides Crossing Condominiums on Riverview Blvd. near Lawrence Municipal Airport.

The pilot has been identified as Alan Lavender, a former mayor in Newburyport. He was the sole occupant in the plane.

Video from Sky7 above the scene shows a plane that crashed through the roof of the building, landing on the upper floor. The building was said to be empty when the plane crashed. No other injuries were reported.

The pilot did not make an emergency call before crashing. Officials said the pilot was flying an experimental, home-built aircraft.

The crash sparked a fire, but a major blaze was avoided because the apartment’s sprinkler system went off, Methuen’s mayor said. It’s also believed the plane could have been running low on fuel.

Multiple crashes involving other aircrafts have occurred at the building in the past.

The accident is under investigation.

